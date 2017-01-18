Get Your Vintage Vinyl This Weekend In Marquette!

January 18, 2017 | Filed under: The Sunny Morning Show | Posted by:

Vintage vinyl for your enjoyment!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Winter Vinyl Record Show & Poster Sale is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Peter White Lounge on the first floor of the NMU Don H. Bottum University Center at Northern Michigan University.

We spoke with one of the event’s organizers and a dealer, Jon Teichman, about the event, which is presented by the NMU Vinyl Record Club.

He invited all to come and browse through thousands of collectible & new vinyl records up for sale along with CDs, DVDs, video games, concert posters, movie posters & gig posters.

Teichman added that the public is invited to bring their vintage vinyl for sale or trade.

For more information, call Ed Johnson at 906-293-5336.

 

LISTEN IN – Jon Teichman on the Marquette Winter Vinyl Record Show & Poster Sale.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More The Sunny Morning Show