Get Your Vintage Vinyl This Weekend In Marquette!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Winter Vinyl Record Show & Poster Sale is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Peter White Lounge on the first floor of the NMU Don H. Bottum University Center at Northern Michigan University.

We spoke with one of the event’s organizers and a dealer, Jon Teichman, about the event, which is presented by the NMU Vinyl Record Club.

He invited all to come and browse through thousands of collectible & new vinyl records up for sale along with CDs, DVDs, video games, concert posters, movie posters & gig posters.

Teichman added that the public is invited to bring their vintage vinyl for sale or trade.

For more information, call Ed Johnson at 906-293-5336.

LISTEN IN – Jon Teichman on the Marquette Winter Vinyl Record Show & Poster Sale.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments