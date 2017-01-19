Ross Anthony on the SUNNY Morning Show Discusses the Upcoming U.P. 200 Sled Dog Race

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Thursday on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike, the guys were joined in the studio by Ross Anthony, president of the U.P. 20o Sled Dog Association.

He was on the show to discuss the 2017 U.P. 200 Sled Dog Race that is coming up this February 17th-19th. The weekend of events kicks off with the race meetings and banquet on Thursday the 16th. Friday the 17th, the U.P. 200 mushers leave Marquette, and Saturday is when the Jackpine 30 and Midnight run races leave. Racers return to Marquette throughout the day on Sunday, February 19th.

