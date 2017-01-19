Walt and Mike Joined on the SUNNY Morning Show by Mary Dowling Discussing Beacon House Events

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Beacon House of Marquette is an essential part of the Hospital system in the city, and they house hundreds of families each year. Walt and Mike sat down with Mary Dowling to talk about a special event that they have coming up in February.

In just about two weeks, the NFL’s Super Bowl will be held, and the Beacon House is having a special “Reverse-Draw Raffle” to celebrate. It’s called a reverse-draw raffle because the first ticket drawn will be the smallest prize, working their way up to the grand prize.

Tickets are just $100, and only 250 will be sold for the event in order to keep the odds of winning high for all who enter, and guests can attend for only $50!

It will be a night filled with football fun, culminating in the grand prize drawing!

