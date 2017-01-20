Women’s March on Washington – Sister March in Marquette Michigan

Marquette, MI – Local U.P. residents are joining in The Women’s March on Washington with a local Sister March here in Marquette. Local Organizer Johanna Bogater and Assistant Organizer Pat Freeman-Nesberg joined the Sunny Morning Show with Walt and Mike to discuss the upcoming march and the background motivating the national movement.

Locals will gather at the Marquette Post Office on the corner of 3rd and Washington Street. Walk ups are welcome. Join us in solidarity with our sisters and brothers marching in Washington DC. The march helping to unite the core American values of freedom and democracy for all, specifically related to women’s rights, immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, environmental rights, rights for all races, and religious freedom.

The Local Marquette March will run from 10am-Noon, Saturday, January 21st, 2017.

Listen to the Interview with Johanna and Pat

For more information or to get involved in the local Marquette March click their Facebook Page.

Also the national site – Womens March

