Active Physical Therapy Can Help Manage Arthritis Pain

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Kristy Kerkela, Physical Therapist at the Ishpeming location of Active Physical Therapy, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about arthritis.

Kerkela joined Mike Plourde in the SUNNY Studios to talk about what arthritis is and what some of the common risk factors are for getting it.

She also talked about the symptoms of the various types of arthritis and how effective physical therapy can help with the management of those symptoms.

Kerkela also shared information about some of the physical therapy options you have as a patient to use to help manage arthritis pain.

LISTEN IN – Active Physical Therapy’s Kristy Kerkela talks about arthritis and it’s management through physical therapy.

VISIT – The Active Physical Therapy website.

