Ishpeming Schools Busy With Several Activities

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – On our latest Tuesday Morning Superintendent Series we heard an update on the Ishpeming Public Schools.

Superintendent Carrie Meyer joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about a wide array of topics ranging from the wrap up of the previous semester to the new semester kicking off with Winter Carnival Week.

Meyer also talked about the Ishpeming Schools chapter of the National Honor Society and it’s history.

She also included some special thanks to members of the Ishpeming Schools Board of Education during this Board of Education Recognition Month.

LISTEN IN – Ishpeming Schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer shares a district update.

VISIT – The Ishpeming Schools website.

