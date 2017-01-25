The Northern Lights Concert Series Hits Marquette This Saturday!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A new music series is being presented in Marquette over the next few months that mixes musical styles and performers all for your enjoyment.

Organizers Mark Werda and Rick Bissonnette joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the Northern Lights Concert Series.

Werda said the series features area performers in a wide array of styles from rock, country, solo singer-songwriters and blues groups all performing at special Saturday night events at the Marquette Elks Lodge on Front Street.

Bissonnette added the they are working to make each night special with multiple acts and guest appearances and collaborations between artists.

The next show in the series is a blues-themed night with Eddie & the Bluesers from Marquette and Mid-Nite Storm from the western U.P.

The show starts this Saturday, January 28th at 8:00 p.m. at the Marquette Elks at 127 N. Front Street.

Come enjoy some quality performances!

