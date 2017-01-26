Blind Groundhog Craft Beer Sampling To Benefit Community Fund

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The first annual Blind Groundhog Craft Beer Sampling is being hosted by the Marquette Area Community Fund next week.

Gail Anthony, the CEO of the Community Foundation of Marquette County, and Trish Davis, committee member of the Marquette Area Community Fund joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the event.

Anthony said guests will enjoy “blind” samples of brews selected by UP brewers, and after sampling an array of the best that U.P. brewers have to offer, guests can vote for their favorites.

She added that at the end of the evening, each of the brews will be revealed and the “Crowd Favorite” in each of the three categories will receive an award.

Davis said the event is intended to help to raise money for the Marquette County Community Foundation Grants Program, which provides grants to many local charities.

The Blind Groundhog Craft Beer Sampling is Friday, February 3rd from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Marquette Regional History Center at 145 W. Spring St. in Marquette.

LISTEN IN – Gail Anthony and Trish Davis discuss the Blind Groundhog Craft Beer Sampling event.

VISIT – The Blind Groundhog Craft Beer Sampling eventbrite page for more information and tickets.

