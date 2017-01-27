FOX FRIDAY: A Few Words About Subarus And Ford Trucks In The U.P.

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – On our latest FOX Friday Update, we chatted with Bill Rajaniemi from FOX Marquette.

Bill talked about the popularity of Subaru wagons and small SUVs in our sometimes rugged climate and why he thinks they are so embraced here in Marquette County.

We also chatted with Bill about Ford trucks and why they have become so ubiquitous to the U.P. way of life.

LISTEN IN – More about Subarus and Ford trucks at FOX Marquette with Bill Rajaniemi.

VISIT – The FOX Marquette website for more information.

