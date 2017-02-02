Pigs N’ Heat Charity Hockey Game Coming Next Month
MCFD Firefighter Jeff Haile
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The annual ice hockey battle between Marquette County firefighters and law enforcement personnel is coming to Marquette’s Lakeview Arena next month.
Marquette City Firefighter Jeff Haile joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike today to preview the Pigs N’ Heat charity game, which is set for Wednesday, March 15th at 6:45 p.m.
Haile said the game offers a fun, family-friendly evening of spirited hockey action, with bragging rights on the line for another year.
He added that the whole event has a serious side as the proceeds from the fundraiser go into the Pigs N’ Heat Fire Relief Fund that provides assistance to area residents who have been affected by fire.
LISTEN – Jeff Haile on the Pigs N’ Heat hockey game.
