UPAWS Featuring Special Programs This Month

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Some special programs are underway at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.

Ann Brownell and Kim Randolph UPAWS joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about what’s going on.

Brownell talked about a special cat adoption promotion in conjunction with the Best Friends Animal Society with the Give Love annual animal adoption campaign running through Feb. 14th.

All UPAWS cats for adoption that are six months and older are $14 to adopt.

Randolph said the Annual Spay Day USA 2017 has arrived and UPAWS is once again working with the local vet clinics to offer the service of low cost spays and neuters.

To be eligible for the Spay Day USA event, you must be a resident of Marquette County and have a real financial need for help.

To find out more about both programs, stop by or call the shelter at (906) 475-6661 for more information.

LISTEN IN – Ann Brownell and Kim Randolph of UPAWS.

VISIT – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter website.

