Marquette Chamber Expanding “Be Local Buy Local” Campaign And Assisting 4th Of July

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce is expanding a popular program designed to encourage shopping locally.

Executive Director Jason Schneider joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the planned expansion of the “Be Local Buy Local” effort.

Schneider said the success of the program, done in conjunction with the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce, is resulting in increases to services and business information in the free downloadable program app for smartphones.

He also talked about the Chamber getting involved in assisting with the coordination of 4th of July activities in Marquette this year.

Schneider said the Chamber is taking an active role in the organization and fundraising for the annual fireworks display in Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

LISTEN IN – Jason Schneider with a Marquette Chamber of Commerce update.

VISIT – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments