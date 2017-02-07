1957 State Champion Negaunee High School Basketball Team Celebration This Friday!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A special day celebrating the 1957 State Champion Negaunee Miners Basketball Team is coming up this Friday in Negaunee.

Negaunee Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share the details of the events that are planned to mark the 70th anniversary of the team’s success.

Skewis said there will be a reunion of several of the surviving members of the team at an assembly at the Negaunee High School at 1:45 pm.

The assembly will be followed by a free meal at Immanuel Lutheran Church at the corner of US-41 and Baldwin Avenue from 3:30 to 5:00 pm.

The celebration will culminate at the Lakeview Gym in Negaunee that evening with a special ceremony between the Junior Varsity and Varsity boy’s basketball games versus Ishpeming.

Skewis said the events are open to the public to come out and show their support for the 1957 State Champions, but seating is limited and he encouraged all who are interested in attending any of the events to plan to get there early.

Skewis also said that the dinner at Immanuel Lutheran is limited to 200 attendees and with about 50 seats left, anyone interested in joining in the meal needs to call 475-7622 to register.

LISTEN IN – Negaunee Superintendent Dan Skewis discusses the 1957 Miners Basketball Reunion.

VISIT – The Negaunee Public Schools website.

