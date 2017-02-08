School Closings & Delays For Wednesday, 02/08/17

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Inclement weather across the central U.P. has resulted in several school closings and delays today. Here is our latest list:

Gwinn Schools & Headstart – Closed
Ishpeming Schools & Headstart – Closed
Marquette Area Schools & Headstart – Closed
Marquette-Alger RESA – Closed
Negaunee Schools – Closed
NICE Community Schools – Closed
Powell Township Schools – Closed
Republic-Michigamme Schools – Closed

 

AuTrain-Onota Schools – Closed
Burt Township Schools – Closed
Munising and Munising Baptist Schools – Closed
Munising Head Start – Closed
Superior Central – Closed
Wells Township Schools – Closed

 

—————————

Arvon Township Schools – 2 Hour Delay
Baraga & L’Anse Schools – 2 Hour Delay
Sacred Heart School in L’Anse – 2 Hour Delay
Baraga County BHK programs – 2 Hour Delay
KBIC Early Headstart – 2 Hour Delay
KBIC Morning Headstart is Closed
KBOCC Little Eagles Program – 2 Hour Delay

