It’s Time For The Annual Chocolate Festival In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The SAIL Disability Network of the U.P. is hosting the 2017 Chocolate Festival fundraiser in Marquette this Sunday.

Executive Director Sarah Peurakoski joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to encourage folks to come out to this fun annual event and support a good cause.

Peurakoski told us that the chocolate extravaganza is a fundraiser for the One in Five Campaign to benefit the health and wellness community program, Single Point for Activities and Recreation, or SPAR, that brings accessible community recreation activities to the communities across the U.P.

The Chocolate Festival will run from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Northern Michigan University University Center in the Great Lakes Rooms.

Tickets are $10.00 with children 5 and under admitted free.

LISTEN IN – More on the SAIL Disability Network of the U.P. Chocolate Festival.

VISIT – The SAIL Disability Network of the U.P. website.

