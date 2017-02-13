Marquette City Commission Set To Discuss Energy Savings Plan For The City

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission has a regular meeting tonight in Marquette.

Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the meeting’s agenda.

Angeli said the commission is scheduled to hear an update on a project launching an online community master event calendar from the Marquette Chamber of Commerce.

Commissioners will also be finalizing an agreement with Johnson Controls for a long-term city-wide energy savings improvement project.

He added that also on the agenda is a discussion of plans to upgrade restroom and shower facilities at Marquette’s Tourist Park & Campground.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:00 o’clock at Commission Chambers at City Hall in Marquette.

LISTEN IN – Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli previews tonight’s Marquette City Commission meeting.

VISIT – The City of Marquette website.

 

