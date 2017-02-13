Busy Week Underway In Western Marquette County

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has a busy week ahead in Western Marquette County.

Executive Director Danielle LaCavalla joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share an update on what’s going on.

LaCavalla recapped the Winter Wonderland event that was held last weekend that showcased the West End of Marquette County and it’s member business community.

She also previewed several of the upcoming activities that GINCC is hosting and promoting this weekend as well, including the Polar Roll winter biking event in Ishpeming and the Super Tour Nordic Skiing Series event at Al Quaal Recreation Area .

LISTEN IN – Danielle LaCavalla with a Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce update.

VISIT – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce website.

