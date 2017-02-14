Active Physical Therapy’s Scott Corkin Explains Jumper’s Knee

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Scott Corkin from Active Physical Therapy joined Mike Plourde on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about a common malady and how physical therapy can aid in it’s management.

Corkin talked about the causes and symptoms of what’s known as “jumper’s knee”.

He explained that the condition can come from repetitious use common to sports such as basketball where there is a lot of jumping.

He also talked about the symptoms to be aware of if you think you may need to talk to your doctor about this issue.

Corkin said that effective use of physical therapy can be a good tool in the management of and recovery from jumper’s knee.

LISTEN IN – Scott Corkin of Active Physical Therapy on “jumper’s knee.”

VISIT – The Active Physical Therapy website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments