The Cost Of Addiction Series Holding Next Session In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The second installment of the 5-part series on what addiction costs our community, families and those with addiction is coming up this week in Marquette.

Kelly Sager, Certified Prevention Specialist at MARESA, and Andrew Crunkleton, Prinicipal at the Marquette Alternative High School, joined Mike Plourde on the SUNNY Morning Show today to talk about the latest installment of the series.

Sager explained what the series is all about and that the focus of this session will be on family strategies about addiction.

Crunkleton said the event is being held at the Marquette Alternative High School at 1175 Erie Street in Marquette and begins at 6:00 p.m. with a short meet and greet.

He added that there will be a series of activities for attendees to participate in.

LISTEN IN – Kelly Sager and Andrew Crunkleton discuss the Cost of Addiction series.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments