Marquette Area Public Schools Opening Kindergarten Registration And Studying Solar Energy

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent Bill Saunders joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today for the latest installment of the Tuesday Morning Superintendent Series.

Saunders said that Kindergarten Registration is coming up in early March and will be held this year in a new location, Whitmall Hall at the campus of Northern Michigan University.

He also talked about some of the new programs and classes being offered in the MAPS system for students to try.

Another classroom project underway is working to determine the financial impacts of using solar energy in the district that will also give the Marquette community information to consider if they want to invest in solar energy technology.

LISTEN IN – MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders with a district update.

VISIT – The Marquette Area Public Schools website.

