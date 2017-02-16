Marquette Business Hosting Open House This Saturday

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Carrie Miller, owner and stylist at Better Hair Daze and Sunny Daze Tanning in Marquette, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about her business.

She talked about taking the operation over last summer on July 1st from the previous owner, who said she would be stepping down and closing the business.

Miller also shared some of the improvements, renovations and upgrades she has made to the tanning and styling facilities and what some of the services are that she provides.

There will be an open house this Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the location at 1102 Lincoln Avenue in Marquette and all are invited to stop in and check out all of the upgrades.

You can also find out more at www.sunnydazetanning906.com.

LISTEN IN – Carrie Miller with Sunny Daze Tanning and Better Hair Daze in Marquette.

