UP 200 Weekend Is Upon Us And It’s “All Systems Go!”

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The UP Sled Dog Association says it’s time to go mushing!

Ross Anthony, UPSDA Board Member and race start/finish coordinator, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to share the latest information.

He said the Race Headquarters is up and running at the Holiday Inn and the public is invited to come and find out more about the weekend’s activities and bid on dozens of silent auction items on display.

Anthony said although this weekend’s predicted warm weather may slow down the race times a bit, the downtown Marquette starting ceremonies for the UP 200 and the Midnight Run races will go on as planned.

He added that the warmer weather should result in one of the largest crowds on record for the start and all are invited to attend, but he stressed to leave the family dog at home that evening.

The Opening Ceremonies begin this Friday night in downtown Marquette at 6:30 p.m. with the start of the UP 200 at 7:00 p.m. and the Midnight Run at 8:30 p.m.

LISTEN IN – Ross Anthony with the latest update on the UP 200.

VISIT – The UP 200 website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments