Snyder Discusses U.P. Energy, Ending Income Taxes And State Budget
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Governor Rick Snyder checked in today on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about several topics.
Snyder said after meeting with stakeholders yesterday at the U.P. Energy Summit in Marquette, he felt that Upper Michigan energy issues are getting addressed and progress is being made, but there is still work to be done.
He said the plan to build natural gas-fired electric generation plants in the U.P. will help the region develop energy independence, but there are still some concerns with plans for transmission lines that would link the U.P. to the Lower Peninsula and possibly Canada.
Snyder also talked about his objections to a 40-year plan to eliminate Michigan’s income tax that is making it’s way through the Republican-controlled legislature.
The Governor said the measure moved though committee review too fast and does not address how the loss of income tax revenue would be replaced.
Snyder did stop short, however, of saying whether or not he would veto the measure if it made it to his desk.
The Governor also discussed his plan to increase funding for career and technical education and training in his proposed budget for K-12 and higher education.
