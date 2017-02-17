Casperson Says Dark Stores Issue Gaining Traction With Downstate Colleagues
State Senators Margaret O’Brien and Tom Casperson
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – State Senator Tom Casperson says the so-called “dark stores” issue is gaining traction with downstate lawmakers who are preparing to take the matter up in the state legislature.
The Escanaba Republican joined fellow State Senator Margaret O’Brien, a Kalamazoo County Republican, today on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about legislation being re-introduced in Lansing addressing the issue.
Casperson says he is working with Senator O’Brien to build a coalition of lawmakers to influence Senate leadership to take action on any legislation as it is introduced.
O’Brien says she is seeking to remove tax advantages offered to large out-of-state corporations for property values of their retail locations and she wants to level the playing field for all property owners.
She added that she also wants the legislative effort to help Michigan businesses first.
LISTEN IN – State Senators Tom Casperson and Margaret O’Brien discuss dark stores legislation.
VISIT – Senator Casperson’s website HERE and Senator O’Brien’s website HERE.
