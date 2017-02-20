Gretchen Whitmer Discusses Her Run For Governor
Gretchen Whitmer
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat running for Governor, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike during a recent campaign swing through Marquette.
Whitmer, a former state Senator, Senate Democratic Leader and member of the state House of Representatives also recently served as the Ingham County Prosecutor
She talked about her efforts crossing the state on the campaign trail since declaring her run for Governor last month.
Whitmer said there have been several universal concerns about Michigan’s future that she is hearing about from voters she is meeting with.
They include a need for increased broadband access for individuals and businesses in rural locations, more investment in career and technical education and a focus on infrastructure improvements to allow for the state’s economy to grow.
Whitmer talked about the steps she would take, if elected, to ensure these and other concerns would be addressed by state lawmakers.
LISTEN IN – Democrat Gretchen Whitmer on her run for Michigan Governor.
VISIT – Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign website.
