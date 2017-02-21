Ishpeming Schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer Shares District Update

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Ishpeming Public Schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer joined the Sunny Morning Show with Walt & Mike today for the Tuesday Superintendent Series.

Meyer shared some quick updates on several items going on at the district including an upcoming trip to Germany by some of the German language students.

She also talked about a recent accreditation agency visit that continued a history of academic standards at the Ishpeming Public Schools that have been in place for over 100 years.

Meyer added there are several other matters going on in the district as the year continues.

LISTEN IN – Carrie Meyer with an Ishpeming Schools update.

