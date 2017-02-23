Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt Discusses Jail Diversion Effort

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is working with Pathways Community Mental Health to keep people with mental health issues out of the jail system.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about the grant-funded effort.

According to Zyburt, a $259,000 jail diversion grant through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is aimed at keeping people with mental health issues from being incarcerated.

He added that the grant will also fund construction of jail diversion holding areas at the Marquette County Jail to keep those arrested with mental health concerns separate from the general inmate population until they can receive proper evaluation and the appropriate attention.

LISTEN IN – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt discusses the Jail Diversion Program.

