The 34th Pigs N’ Heat Charity Hockey Game Set For March 15th, 2017

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The yearly battle on the ice between Marquette County firefighters and law enforcement personnel at Marquette’s Lakeview Arena is happening next month.

Marquette City Firefighter Jeff Haile joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike today to share an update about what’s happening at the 34th Pigs N’ Heat charity hockey game on Wednesday, March 15th at 6:45 p.m.

Haile said the game offers a fun, family-friendly evening of spirited hockey action but has a serious side as well.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser go into the Pigs N’ Heat Fire Relief Fund that provides assistance to area residents who have been affected by fire.

