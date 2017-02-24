School Closings For Friday, 2/24/17

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Strong winter storms moving in across the southern Upper Peninsula have resulted in several school districts closing for the day.  Here is our latest list:

Big Bay de Noc Schools (Due to Illness)

Breitung Township Schools
Dickinson-Iron Tech
Forest Park Schools
Holy Spirit Catholic School
Iron Mountain Area Schools
Manistique Area Schools
Menominee Public Schools
North Central Schools
North Dickinson Schools
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
St. Francis de Sales School
Watersmeet Schools
West Iron County Schools

 

