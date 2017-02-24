NMU Cycling Team Seeks News Members And Sponsors

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A student group at Northern Michigan University is looking for new members and sponsors who are fans of bicycling.

Ryan Craig, President of the NMU Cycling Team, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about the team and encourage interested NMU students to get involved.

Craig explained that the team is a student organization at NMU that focuses on competitive road racing and mountain biking.

He said that as a student organization, the team receives no financial support from the university and he is seeking sponsors to help with the expenses of competing in various events around the region.

Craig said he can be reached via email at: rcraig@nmu.edu and via phone at (906) 399-0475 for more information about how to get involved with the NMU Cycling Team.

LISTEN IN – More information about the NMU Cycling Team with Ryan Craig.

