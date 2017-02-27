Marquette City Commission Holding Three Public Hearings Tonight
Mike Angeli
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission has a regular meeting tonight in Marquette. City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the meeting.
Angeli said the commission is scheduled to hear an update from the City’s Board of Zoning Appeals and take action on a proposal for IT network equipment for the new City Municipal Service Center in North Marquette.
Also on the agenda are three public hearings on topics related to plans for the marinas in the city as well as ordinances covering food trucks within city limits.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:00 o’clock at Commission Chambers at City Hall in Marquette.
LISTEN IN – City Manager Mike Angeli previews tonight Marquette City Commission’s meeting.
VISIT – The City of Marquette website.
