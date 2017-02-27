West End Of Marquette County Busy with Chamber Activities

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Danielle LaCavalla, Executive Director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today for an update of West End activities.

LaCavalla outlined several events including Business After Hours gatherings and special business training sessions that are free for GINCC members and open to the general public for a minimal fee.

She also talked about a special Las Vegas-themed fundraising event for the chamber that is coming up next month at the River Rock Lanes in the Country Village in Ishpeming.

LISTEN IN – Danielle LaCavalla with a Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce update.

VISIT – The GINCC website.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments