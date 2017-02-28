Active Physical Therapy Welcomes New Therapy Staff

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Kip Hartman, founder of Active Physical Therapy, joined Mike Plourde on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to welcome two new physical therapists to the Active family.

Harman introduced Jeannie Wagner and Laurie Smith, who have joined the Marquette office on Fair Avenue.

Wagner and Smith shared some of their background and history in the Marquette area and what they bring to the services offered by Active Physical Therapy.

They explained that they are well-versed in all aspects of physical therapy, but they will be available to focus on the specialized physical therapy requirements of women, such as post-mastectomy muscle recovery and more.

LISTEN IN – The latest Active Physical Therapy update with Jeannie Wagner, Kip Hartman and Laurie Smith .

VISIT – The Active Physical Therapy website.

