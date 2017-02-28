NICE Community Schools Millage Vote Coming In May
Bryan DeAugustine, Superintendent, NICE Community Schools
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A bond referendum for a point-3 mill increase to fund a $4-point-17 million project to build new gymnasiums and locker facilities at the NICE Community Schools in the district is going before district voters this spring.
NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share more details of the proposal that will be going before district voters on May 2nd.
DeAugustine said if the millage referendum is approved, groundbreaking for the project would be this summer.
LISTEN IN – Bryan DeAugustine shares an update on the NICE Community Schools bond proposal.
VISIT – The NICE Community Schools website.
