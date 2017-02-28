Big Brothers/Big Sisters Of Marquette & Alger Counties Team Up With UP Health System-Marquette To Bowl For Kid’s Sake

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The annual “Bowl for Kid’s Sake” fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties is coming soon.

Executive Director Jayne Letts joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to share all of the details of the event, which is scheduled to be held April 26th-30th in Marquette and Ishpeming.

Letts said that the funds raised go directly to programing designed to match children with carefully screened, caring Big Brothers Big Sister volunteers.

Also in the studio were Brian Sinotte, CEO, and Wael Khouli, Chief Medical Officer, at UP Health Systems-Marquette.

The pair are the co-chairs of the event and joined in to talk about why UPHS has partnered up with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties to support the event and the agency’s programs.

