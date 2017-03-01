3rd Annual Ride FORCODY Day This Saturday At Marquette Mountain

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Michele Grunert joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike to talk about the 3rd Annual Ride FORCODY Day.

She invited all to come out this Saturday to Marquette Mountain Ski Area and enjoy a ride to promote helmet safety and celebrate the memory and life of Cody Revord.

She explained that Cody died at the age of 17 from injuries sustained in a snowboarding accident where he was not wearing a helmet.

Grunert said the day will feature discounted lift tickets and raffle prize drawings every 1/2 hour between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, and a 50/50 drawing at 4:00pm.

Plus, there will be FORCODY items on hand for purchase, which will get you into the raffle drawings.

Grunert said all proceeds raised at the event will go to continued helmet safety education and awareness efforts in our community.

LISTEN IN – Michele Grunert on the 3rd Annual Ride FORCODY Day at Marquette Mountain.

VISIT – The Ride FORCODY Facebook page.

