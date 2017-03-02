“Cinderella” Coming To The Stage At Kaufman Auditorium In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Superior Arts Youth Theater is presenting their latest production, “Cinderella” this weekend in Marquette.

Director Dave Dagenais and cast member Taylor Koski joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike this week to talk about the show.

Dagenais said the production is the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical version of the fairy tale and will deliver a family-friendly show with all of the best-known elements of the story.

Koski, who is playing the Fairy Godmother, said the show is her senior show and marks her 22nd production with the Superior Arts Youth Theater.

She added that this role is very exciting for her to do because of all of the magical elements of her character.

Performances are Friday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

Advance tickets are on sale now: $15.00 for adults and $9.00 for students. Tickets purchased at the door are $17.00 and $11.00.

You can get tickets online at tickets.nmu.edu (there is a print at home option), by phone (906)227-1032, or in person at any NMU ticketing outlet: Berry Events Center, University Bookstore, Superior Dome, or the Forest Roberts Theatre.

