Marquette Chamber Seeks To Bring Together Local Governments

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce is looking to bring units of local government together to help make connections that will better the region.

Jason Schneider, Executive Director of the Marquette Chamber of Commerce, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the initiative.

Schneider said that the overall goal is to familiarize those in municipal government with each other so when projects come up that might benefit from the governments working together, it’s easier to start those conversations.

He said when the Marquette Chamber formed just over two years ago, he found that many elected officials and municipal staff members from municipalities in the area did not know each other and he has been working to change that.

LISTEN IN – Marquette Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Schneider.

VISIT – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce website.

