Special Session Discusses Opiate Addiction In Marquette County

Alicia Thatcher, Doctor of Pharmacy at Campus Pharmacy, and Iris Katers, Volunteeer Member of the Marquette County Substance Abuse Coalition, joined Mike Plourde on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the event.

LISTEN IN – More on the event with Alicia Thatcher and Iris Katers.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments