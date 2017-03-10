Special Session Discusses Opiate Addiction In Marquette County
Opiate addiction focus of special Marquette session.
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The third part in the five-part “Cost of Addiction” series will take place on Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at UP Health System-Marquette 3rd floor conference room.
Alicia Thatcher, Doctor of Pharmacy at Campus Pharmacy, and Iris Katers, Volunteeer Member of the Marquette County Substance Abuse Coalition, joined Mike Plourde on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the event.
Thatcher said “Prescribing Practices – The Cost of Addiction” is a free event open to anyone who wants to learn more about the opiate epidemic in our area.
Katers added that the evening will focus on how and why physicians prescribe opioids, the pharmacist’s approach to opioids, and how the community can help the opioid epidemic.
LISTEN IN – More on the “Prescribing Practices – The Cost of Addiction” event with Alicia Thatcher and Iris Katers.
