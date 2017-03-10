FOX Friday – Stand-alone Subaru Dealership Building In The Works

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – On our latest edition of FOX Friday we heard from Eric Malmsten, FOX Marquette Sales Manager, about some exciting developments in the works at the Marquette location.

Malmsten told us that they will be building a stand-alone Subaru dealership building adjacent to the Ford dealership building.

He said Fords and Subarus have both been sold out of the same building since they opened, but the demand for Subarus in the central U.P. market has resulted in the decision to build the new facility.

They are looking to build the new dealership in 2018.

Malsten also talked about the features of the current Subaru models and why they have evolved from a niche vehicle to the popular car they are today.

He also shared some of the special incentives Subaru is currently running to get you behind the wheel.

