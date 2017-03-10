Pigs N’ Heat Charity Hockey Game Set To Hit The Ice In Marquette!

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The yearly hockey blowout between Marquette County firefighters and law enforcement personnel at Marquette’s Lakeview Arena is next week.

Marquette City Firefighter Jeff Haile joined The SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike today to talk about the 34th Pigs N’ Heat charity hockey game on this Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Haile said all of the proceeds from the fundraiser go into the Pigs N’ Heat Fire Relief Fund that provides assistance to area residents who have been affected by fire.

LISTEN IN – For more about the Pigs N’ Heat Charity Hockey Game with Marquette firefighter Jeff Haile.

