Come and Learn About Skijoring This Weekend at the Forestville Trails

Marquette, MI – March 14th, 2017 – As the skiing season wraps-up, there are still opportunites to get out there and be active. Brent Skaw and Ron Thorley were on the SUNNY Morning Show to chat about their upcoming event this weekend at the Noquemanon Forestville Trailhead.

Come see a live 30-minute demonstration, and if you’re interested in trying the sport out, they will have individuals there to help with hands-on training after the demonstration. They will even assist you with fitting your harness on your dog, and they will have some spare equipment for dogs on hand, so skiers can see just what it feels like.

LISTEN IN – Learn about skijoring at the Forestville Trailheads

MORE INFO – Noquemanon Trail Network Home

