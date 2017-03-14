MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders on the SUNNY Morning Show

Marquette, MI – March 14th, 2017 – There’s lots going on right now in the Marquette Area Public School District, and MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders had a chance to sit down with Mike during the SUNNY Morning Show today!

Conferences for elementary students starts tomorrow and goes through Thursday, with the kids getting out of school this Friday after a half-day. Also coming up are the local scholarship awards and the Kaufman awards as well!

LISTEN IN – MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders on the SUNNY Morning Show

MORE INFO – MAPS Homepage

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments