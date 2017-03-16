Annual NMU Pow Wow This Saturday In Marquette
Kristina Misegan & Jud Sojourn
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – An annual opportunity to experience and learn about Native American culture, history and traditions is coming this weekend to Northern Michigan University.
NMU Native American Student Association Co-President Kristina Misegan and Co-Advisor Jud Sojourn stopped by the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the annual “Learning To Walk Together” Pow Wow.
They explained why all area residents should take the time to attend the event that starts at noon this Saturday at the Vandament Arena on campus.
The also shared information about what’s on the menu at the pow wow feast that is being held at the Jacobetti Complex on campus.
LISTEN IN – Kristina Misegan and Jud Sojourn discuss the annual “Learning to Walk Together” Pow Wow at Northern Michigan University.
VISIT – The NMU Center for Native American Studies website for more information.
