Northern Lights Concert Series Spotlights The Blues Saturday In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The latest show in the Northern Lights Concert Series is shining the spotlight on the blues this Saturday night in Marquette.

Organizers Mark Werda and Rick Bissonnette joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the show featuring Flat Broke Blues Band and Eddie & the Bluesers.

Werda said the series has had it’s best response with blues-themed nights so far and hopes the trend will continue on Saturday night at the Marquette Elks Lodge on Front Street.

Bissonnette added they are making each of the shows special with multiple acts and guest appearances and collaborations between artists.

The show starts this Saturday, March 18th, at 8:00 p.m. at the Marquette Elks at 127 N. Front Street.

Come enjoy some quality performances!

LISTEN IN – Mark Werda and Rick Bissonnette discuss the latest Northern Lights Concert Series show featuring the Flat Broke Blues Band and Eddie & the Bluesers.

VISIT – The Northern Lights Concert Series Facebook page.

