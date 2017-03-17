U.P. Football All-Star Classic To Determine Teams With A Player Draft

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – The U.P. Football All-Star Game has set the schedule for this year’s event, but who is playing on which team is being decided differently this year.

Event organizer Todd Goldbeck joined Sports Director Mike Plourde on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the change.

Goldbeck said the biggest change for this year’s game is that the teams will not be aligned East vs West, or North vs South.

Instead, all players selected as all-stars will be drafted by the coaches, just like NFL fantasy football leagues to be on either the Red Team or the Black Team.

The draft will take place this Saturday at 6:00 pm at Buffalo Wild Wings in Marquette with coaches from both teams in attendance.

The game will be played in Marquette at the Superior Dome, on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Game time is set for 1:00 pm with the doors opening at noon.

LISTEN IN – Todd Goldbeck and Mike Plourde talk about the U.P. Football All-Star Classic draft.

