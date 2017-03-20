Senator Tom Casperson Discusses Mining Regulations And More
State Senator Tom Casperson (R) Escanaba
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – State Senator Tom Casperson checked in on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to give a legislative update.
The Escanaba Republican talked about a recent piece of legislation that has received both bipartisan and bicameral support that would allow small mining companies to operate under regulations that are less rigorous than those that must be followed by larger mining operations.
Casperson said the measure came following contact from a property owner interested in exploring copper mining possibilities in the Keweenaw Peninsula and the western U.P.
He also talked about a property dispute currently underway between a private landowner and the Hiawatha National Forest and how his office has gotten involved.
LISTEN IN – State Senator Tom Casperson with a Legislative Update.
VISIT – Senator Tom Casperson’s website.
