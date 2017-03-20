Marquette Chamber Marks 2nd Anniversary And New Community Calendar

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce is commemorating it’s second anniversary and is getting set to roll out a widely-anticipated online community calendar program.

Executive Director Jason Schneider stopped in on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk about the future of the chamber and the calendar project.

Schneider said the chamber currently has approximately 140 members and is looking to triple their operational budget within the next year.

He added that the chamber will be adding a series of new programs in the next 12 months for members as well as the community to use to learn and to enjoy.

Schneider also said a new online event calendar will be launching this week for people to check and use to find out about a wide array of activities going on around Marquette County.

The calendar will be known as “Marquette365.com” and will be going live by the end of this week.

LISTEN IN – Marquette Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Schneider shares an update.

VISIT – The Marquette Chamber of Commerce website.

