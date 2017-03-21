Northern Michigan University Archives Hosting Special Evening In Marquette

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The NMU Archives staff is presenting their latest “Evening at the Archives” event in conjunction with the Diversity Reader Program, entitled The Skeletons in our Closet: The KKK in Michigan.

NMU Archivist Marcus Robyns joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to talk abut the evening’s events.

Robyns said the session will bring together librarians and archivists who have dealt with criticism over historical records documenting the KKK in their communities, including in the U.P.

The event will be held at 7:00 o’clock this Thursday at the Mead Auditorium on campus.

LISTEN IN – NMU Archivist Marcus Robyns on the latest “Evening at the Archives” event.

