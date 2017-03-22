Vertigo Theatre Presents A Pair Of One-Act Plays With Similar Themes

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Vertigo Theatre Company is presenting “An Evening in the Park” this week in the Community Room of the Peter White Public Library in Marquette.

Jeff Spencer, producer and actor, and Monica Nordeen, actor, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to preview the performances.

Spencer said the plays both feature two people sitting on a park bench and having conversations.

He said the simple setting of the plays helps draw the focus on to the complex subject matter, and he is thrilled to be doing a version of “The Zoo Story” by Edward Albee.

Nordeen said she has enjoyed learning the script for “Grannies” by Jean McConnell and is looking forward to the performances.

The plays will be presented this Thursday and Friday at 7:00 pm and on Saturday at 2:00 pm with tickets available at the door and at the library circulation desk.

LISTEN IN – Jeff Spencer and Monica Nordeen talk about “An Evening in the Park”.

